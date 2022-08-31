Husband, wife charged indicted on sexual charges, kidnapping

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A husband and wife have been indicted in connection with a sexual abuse case involving minors.

WSAZ first reported Kimberly Mae Polacheck’s arrest on rape charges on July 25.

Husband, wife charged in connection with sexual assault of minor case

Her husband, Dusty Polacheck, 31, of Portsmouth was arrested days later after new evidence was recovered at Polachek’s apartment located along Thomas Avenue in Portsmouth.

On Friday, August 26, the couple was indicted on charges ranging from kidnapping and endangering children to rape.

According to court documents, Kimberly Polacheck, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio was indicted on two counts of kidnapping, three counts of rape, sexual imposition, importuning, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, corrupting another with drugs, and three counts of endangering children.

Dusty Polacheck was indicted on kidnapping, sexual imposition, importuning, two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, three counts of endangering children, and corrupting another with drugs.

