I-77 South shut down following tractor-trailer fire

KANAWHA/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

The accident happened near mile marker 118 near the Kanawha County, Jackson County line.

The fire was reported between the Haines Branch Road exit and the Goldtown exit.

Further information has not been relesaed.

