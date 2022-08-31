Journey Through Parenthood | Aptitude test to lead your child to personal success

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a question we start asking children at a young age, “what do you want to be when you grow up?”

As children mature the answer can change many times.

Martina Bills speaks with the founder of YouScience, Edson Barton.

YouScience is an aptitude test designed to find an educational program that best fits the individual to help lead them on a career path where they have natural talent.

