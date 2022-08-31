Journey Through Parenthood | Aptitude test to lead your child to personal success

By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a question we start asking children at a young age, “what do you want to be when you grow up?”

As children mature the answer can change many times.

Martina Bills speaks with the founder of YouScience, Edson Barton.

YouScience is an aptitude test designed to find an educational program that best fits the individual to help lead them on a career path where they have natural talent.

YouScience has offered WSAZ viewers a discount.

For the month of September, if you click the link below and use code WSAZ, you’ll receive 50% off the assessment test.

For more on the YouScience Discovery aptitude assessment test, click here: YouScience.com - USE COUPON CODE: WSAZ

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning.
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
The search warrant stemmed from an FBI investigation regarding downloads of child pornography...
Man arrested on child porn charges after FBI raids home
Woman killed in Charleston shooting
Woman dead in Charleston shooting; man arrested
Body found in Ohio River
Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation

Latest News

How to talk to your children about vaping
Journey Through Parenthood | Talking to children about the dangers of vaping
Journey Through Parenthood | Talking with Children about Active Shooter Drills
Journey Through Parenthood | Talking with Children about Active Shooter Drills
Journey Through Parenthood | Back to school emotions
Journey Through Parenthood | Back to school emotions
Journey Through Parenthood | Melanie says goodbye and welcomes Martina Bills
Journey Through Parenthood | Melanie says goodbye, welcomes Martina