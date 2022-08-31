Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs

One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal. (Source: CNN Portugal)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal.

According to researchers from the University of Lisbon, the owner of some private property in Pombal first discovered part of the fossil in 2017. That person contacted paleontologists at the University of Lisbon.

A team from the school began excavating the land, and earlier this month, the researchers recovered remains of hips that were 6.5 feet long.

Based on the size of the hips, paleontologists say the dinosaur was nearly 40 feet tall and more than 80 feet long.

The animal was a sauropod – a group of herbivorous dinosaurs characterized by having a long neck and tail.

Paleontologists say the dinosaur lived around 135 million years ago during the upper Jurassic period.

The researchers plan to continue excavating the property to look for more parts of the skeleton.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was reported just after 6:30 Tuesday morning.
Road reopens after three vehicle crash
The search warrant stemmed from an FBI investigation regarding downloads of child pornography...
Man arrested on child porn charges after FBI raids home
Woman killed in Charleston shooting
Woman dead in Charleston shooting; man arrested
Two arrested for soliciting minors in online sting operation
Logan Burns
Man arrested after shooting near elementary school, faces multiple charges

Latest News

Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
Google said the Truth Social app isn't available from their Play app store.
Trump’s Truth Social still unavailable on Google Play
Booking a getaway with Walker Creek Farms and Cabins
Booking a getaway with Walker Creek Farms and Cabins
Capital Sports Center
Charleston, Kanawha County to host listening sessions on Capital Sports Center
Jackson, Mississippi, residents must travel to find clean water to bring home.
Jackson, Miss., residents travel to find clean water amid system problems