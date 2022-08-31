Portion of I-64 shut down after tractor-trailer accident

3 of 3 westbound lanes are closed.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An accident involving a tractor-trailer has shut down all westbound lanes of I-64 just before the Institute exit.

The WV 511 camera near the Dunbar exit shows massive traffic delays near mile marker 51.

Further information has not been released at this time.

