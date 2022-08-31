Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200

By Raegan Williams
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rollover crash late Tuesday night in West Huntington sent one person to the hospital and knocked out power to hundreds of people.

Huntington Police at the scene said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after colliding with a power pole.

The accident was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Adams Avenue. The roadway was temporarily closed in that area.

According to Appalachian Power, there are 1,261 customer outages in that area -- with an estimated restoration of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor at the scene said some trees by the pole caught on fire.

