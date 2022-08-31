Sheriff talks about operation to catch online predators

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the weekend, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led a sting called Operation Soteria.

The goal was to catch online predators looking to meet with minors for sexual activity.

Destiny Handley is a mom of two boys. She said it’s very scary to think someone where she lives in Eleanor was charged after trying to meet with a child.

“You have to also have to constantly worry about, is my neighbor a child predator?” Handley said.

A sting during the weekend by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two men: Rudy Raynes, 71, of Eleanor in Putnam County, and Joel Cook, 50, of Lincoln County, according to Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton.

“These investigations are random. We go online using undercover officers who make the phone calls or contacts, whether it be through Snapchat or any other social media or just phone calls,” Eggleton said.

Then, investigators set up a meeting place in Putnam County.

“So they knew that they were talking to juveniles?” asked WSAZ’s Kim Rafferty.

“Absolutely, we go right in there and during the conversation our undercovers will say ‘I’m 14 years old’ and they will continue the conversation and work its way right into sexual activities,” Eggleton said.

When Eggleton said both Raynes and Cook showed up with the intent to have sex with a minor, that is when arrests were made.

“The children have no idea who they are talking to. Now, these adults do and they will be very very blatant about their intent to have sex with these juveniles,” Eggleton said.

The sheriff said there is nothing more important than taking preventing the abuse of children. He asked parents and children to be aware of who they are talking to online.

Handley knows social media platforms are such an easy target.

“The people that make these apps don’t care about you whatsoever. They don’t care about the children or the guys,” Handley said.

Eggleton said many agencies were involved with the investigation, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

For previous reporting, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.