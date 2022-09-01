Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson.

Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday.

“The situation in the last few weeks have been unfortunate a lot of the violence that has occurred has been domestic or situations that don’t happen in Charleston normally,” Robinson said.

WSAZ reported in August that the city of Charleston saw six shootings in just the first two weeks of August. Three of them resulted in murder investigations.

Since then five more shootings have taken place across the city, including two murder cases and a deadly officer-involved shooting.

That is 11 shootings in one month.

“I think it is a random act of violence. People don’t handle situations like they used to. It’s a gun situation, a situation that shouldn’t happen the way it does,” Robinson said. “We will be looking at some situation to see if we can handle some of the violence that has taken place that will help. Our police and fire do an excellent job.”

In August, West Side residents raised concerns.

On Aug. 16, WSAZ brought those concerns to Charleston Police Department Chief Tyke Hunt. Hunt said there is not one reason for the rise in shootings, but one solution is for police to do more with the community on the West Side.

“What you are going to see here in the area because of the grouping and timing of the crimes here on the West Side is more community engagement with law enforcement,” Hunt said Aug. 16.

City leaders now work to plan a funeral for fallen Charleston K-9 Officer Axel who was killed in the line of duty Saturday, doing his part to make the city a safer place.

