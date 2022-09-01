UPDATE | Early morning crash clears

UPDATE: 09/01/2022 @ 6:48 A.M.

PUTNAME COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia 511 says the scene of the crash has cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY: 09/01/2022 @ 6:25 A.M.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Dispatchers in Putnam County say crews are on their way to a crash on I-64 Eastbound.

It happened just after 6 Thursday morning at the beginning of the St. Albans exit on mile marker 44.

Dispatchers say both vehicles are off the interstate, but are blocking part of the exit itself.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.