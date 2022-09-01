Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to not less than 15 years in prison and not more than life in the death of his infant son.

Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell handed down the sentence Wednesday for Lucian Alexander Grayson, 19, who was charged last year in the death of one-month-old Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, The Exponent-Telegram reported.

The sentence was wanted by the child’s mother, grandmothers and Harrison Prosecutor Rachel Romano for Grayson’s plea to death of a child by parent by child abuse, according to the newspaper.

At his plea hearing, Grayson said the boy wouldn’t stop crying and “something inside me snapped, and I shook him.”

He accepted the consequences for his actions during the sentencing hearing, saying he “made the worst possible mistake I could have made” and that he understood the severity of the sentence he received.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
3 of 3 westbound lanes are closed.
One lane of I-64 West reopens after accident involving two tractor-trailers
Driver arrested after hitting parked truck

Latest News

Kane Brown brings tour to Mountain Health Arena
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
Vaccine safety with Valley Health Systems
Frequently asked questions about vaccine safety with Valley Health Systems
Diamond Links Golf Tip Of The Week 08/31/2022
Golf tips with Diamond Links Golf Course