Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police, authorities said.

Jurors found Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown, guilty on Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier.

Crawford conspired with former Scott County Coroner John Goble, 68, and another person to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, the statement said.

Goble previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy to misappropriate 187 cases of police ammunition. Crawford and Goble were indicted in federal court last year.

Crawford faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 13.

