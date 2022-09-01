Frequently asked questions about vaccine safety with Valley Health Systems

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Covid-19 vaccines are now available for kids across the country, but some parents are still hesitant to vaccinate their children.

Dr. Robin Darnell and Megan Peterson from Valley Health Systems stopped by First Look at Four to answer frequently asked questions about vaccine safety.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.