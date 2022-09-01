Juvenile dies in Roane County crash
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile died Wednesday evening during an accident along I-79 near Amma, West Virginia.
According to West Virginia State Police, the driver of the vehicle, traveling south, collided with the rear driver’s side of a flatbed commercial truck when attempting to navigate a right curve.
Troopers say the vehicle went under the truck’s bed during the crash.
A juvenile, female, passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to CAMC where she later passed away.
