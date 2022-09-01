Kane Brown brings tour to Mountain Health Arena

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country singer Kane Brown is bringing his ‘Drunk of Dreaming Tour’ to the region.

Brown will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on March 25.

The concert will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with special guests Dustin Lynch and LOCASH.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m.

