Historic Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church receives grant to begin restoration process

BURLINGTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - In 1849, 37 enslaved African Americans were set free and sent to Ohio from Madison County, Virginia. They settled in Burlington, Ohio, and became known as the Burlington 37. They joined a local congregation that had existed in the area since the 1790s. Their arrival doubled the church’s congregation and led to the construction of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

The church was home to an active congregation until the 1970s, but it has sat mostly vacant ever since.

Lacy Ward Jr. is the Macedonia Project Manager for the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio. He is one of many folks who are involved in a restoration project to transform the historic church into a community center. The project was recently given a boost in the form of a $12,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation.

“First, we want to study the building,” Ward said. “A historic structure report will tell us the condition of the building and how to repair the building.”

Ward says he has spoken with officials at the state level and expected additional funding to be available next summer to begin repair work.

“If you want to have a special birthday celebration or if you want to host a special lecture, it will be available to rent starting in 2024,” he said.

It’s the beginning of a transformation back to what it was -- a center point for the community and an important piece of history.

“Kids want to know how we became the country we are today. This is one of those contributing stories that’s been alive since the 1790s. We hope the community will use it and come to embrace the history and live among the ancestors,” Ward said.

Individual donations are being accepted for this project. For more information, visit the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio website.

