Memorial services held for CPD K9 killed in the line of duty

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police K9 officer killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Thursday afternoon following a memorial service at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

K-9 Axel lost his life on August 27 while saving his partner, Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as they struggled with an armed wanted man who took off from police into the woods.

Charleston Police release name of man shot, killed during officer-involved shooting

Charleston Police Chief honors fallen K-9 Officer Axel

Services were held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when a truck carrying an oversize...
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
3 of 3 westbound lanes are closed.
One lane of I-64 West reopens after accident involving two tractor-trailers

Latest News

Crash damages construction zone on I-64 West
Crash damages construction zone on I-64 West
CPD, Charleston officials and members of the community say farewell to a police K-9 killed in...
Memorial service held for CPD K9 Axel
The six steps to planning for college
The six steps to planning for college
Labor Day meal ideas
Labor Day meal ideas