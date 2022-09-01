Memorial services held for CPD K9 killed in the line of duty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police K9 officer killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Thursday afternoon following a memorial service at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

K-9 Axel lost his life on August 27 while saving his partner, Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as they struggled with an armed wanted man who took off from police into the woods.

Services were held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

