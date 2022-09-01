Rollover crash near Huntington Mall exit temporarily affects I-64 West traffic

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Tim Irr
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 64 West near the Huntington Mall exit.

A truck has overturned in the right lane of the interstate, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. He said that lane has been closed as a result.

Just after 10:30 p.m., our crew at the scene reported the scene had been cleared.

Earlier, drivers headed west on the interstate had been advised to either get into the left lane in that construction zone area or use U.S. 60 West instead.

Tatum said no injuries were reported in the crash involving the truck.

