Semi crash to create major delays on interstate

The crash happened Wednesday night, but is expected to impact traffic throughout the day...
The crash happened Wednesday night, but is expected to impact traffic throughout the day Thursday.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Traffic on I-64 Westbound in Cabell County is expected to be a mess Thursday morning.

It comes after a semi-truck crashed into the right contra-flow lane of I-64 near the Huntington Mall.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but is expected to impact traffic throughout the day Thursday.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say both lanes are closed right at the split where the contraflow lanes begin.

They say a 14 ft. wide tractor trailer tried to use the right lane, which has barriers that are only 11 ft. wide.

As of 5:00 a.m., the semi truck was still on the road, and crews are still at the scene.

The Huntington Mall entrance and exit ramps at I-64 Westbound are closed.

The Merritt’s Creek I-64 Westbound exit is closed, but the on-ramp is open to traffic.

Drivers on I-64 Westbound are being diverted off the Milton exit to U.S. 60, and can rejoin I-64 at the Merritt’s Creek onramp.

Crews are hoping to get the semi-truck unstuck Thursday.

About a mile of concrete barriers have been damaged, dispatchers say.

Be ready to expect delays on U.S. 60 as well as it’s the only detour at this point.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

