Semi crash to create major delays on interstate

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Traffic on I-64 Westbound in Cabell County is expected to be a mess Thursday morning.

It comes after a semi-truck crashed into the right contra-flow lane of I-64 near the Huntington Mall.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but is expected to impact traffic throughout the day Thursday.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say both lanes are closed right at the split where the contraflow lanes begin.

They say a 14 ft. wide tractor trailer tried to use the right lane, which has barriers that are only 11 ft. wide.

As of 5:00 a.m., the semi truck was still on the road, and crews are still at the scene.

The Huntington Mall entrance and exit ramps at I-64 Westbound are closed.

The Merritt’s Creek I-64 Westbound exit is closed, but the on-ramp is open to traffic.

Drivers on I-64 Westbound are being diverted off the Milton exit to U.S. 60, and can rejoin I-64 at the Merritt’s Creek onramp.

Crews are hoping to get the semi-truck unstuck Thursday.

About a mile of concrete barriers have been damaged, dispatchers say.

Be ready to expect delays on U.S. 60 as well as it’s the only detour at this point.

This is a developing story.

