Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Traffic on I-64 Westbound in Cabell County is expected to be a mess Thursday morning.
It comes after a semi-truck crashed into the right contra-flow lane of I-64 near the Huntington Mall.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but is expected to impact traffic throughout the day Thursday.
Cabell County 911 dispatchers say both lanes are closed right at the split where the contraflow lanes begin.
They say a 14 ft. wide tractor trailer tried to use the right lane, which has barriers that are only 11 ft. wide.
As of 5:00 a.m., the semi truck was still on the road, and crews are still at the scene.
The Huntington Mall entrance and exit ramps at I-64 Westbound are closed.
The Merritt’s Creek I-64 Westbound exit is closed, but the on-ramp is open to traffic.
Drivers on I-64 Westbound are being diverted off the Milton exit to U.S. 60, and can rejoin I-64 at the Merritt’s Creek onramp.
Crews are hoping to get the semi-truck unstuck Thursday.
About a mile of concrete barriers have been damaged, dispatchers say.
Be ready to expect delays on U.S. 60 as well as it’s the only detour at this point.
This is a developing story.
