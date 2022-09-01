Tips for decorating dorm room, saving money

Tips for decorating dorm room, saving money
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As students head back to class it’s back to the dorm room, too, and the pressure’s on to make that room homey, functional and let’s be real – Snapchat-worthy! Despite inflation, experts are predicting total back-to-school spending to match last year’s record high of $37 billion. For college students and their parents, it’s all about maximizing creativity and minimizing cost.

Joining Susan on Studio 3 with some easy design inspiration is a mother daughter duo that turned this challenge into a thriving business!

For more information visit www.dormify.com and www.pearsonplus.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
Rollover crash sends person to the hospital, knocks out power to more than 1,200
3 of 3 westbound lanes are closed.
One lane of I-64 West reopens after accident involving two tractor-trailers
Driver arrested after hitting parked truck

Latest News

Fall hair color trends
Fall hair color trends
Kane Brown brings tour to Mountain Health Arena
Father sentenced to prison in death of infant son
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy