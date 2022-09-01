Tips for decorating dorm room, saving money

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As students head back to class it’s back to the dorm room, too, and the pressure’s on to make that room homey, functional and let’s be real – Snapchat-worthy! Despite inflation, experts are predicting total back-to-school spending to match last year’s record high of $37 billion. For college students and their parents, it’s all about maximizing creativity and minimizing cost.

Joining Susan on Studio 3 with some easy design inspiration is a mother daughter duo that turned this challenge into a thriving business!

For more information visit www.dormify.com and www.pearsonplus.com.

