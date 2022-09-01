WSAZ Team of the Week | Spring Valley Timberwolves

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Spring Valley Timberwolves have won the distinction of becoming the first ever WSAZ Team of the Week.

In a heavyweight Week 1 clash, the Timberwolves hosted rival Huntington High, coming off an undefeated regular season and a state championship game appearance.

The Highlanders held a 28-21 lead late in the game as the Wolves began a drive at their own 2-yard line.

Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch led his team on a 98-yard drive. Fouch brought the home team within one point on a 10-yard touchdown run.

Rather than kick the extra point and play for overtime, they went for two and the win.

“I think Coach (Brad Dingess) trusts us a lot and put it in my hands,” Fouch said.

On the two-point conversion, Fouch rolled right and completed a pass to Tate Adkins in the back of the end zone, the deciding score in a thrilling 29-28 win.

“I saw it in my hands, and I knew I was going to keep ahold of it,” Adkins said.

“It was a great team win,” Fouch said. “Everybody stuck together. I’m sure everybody was down, but we fought through it. It was a really good win.”

“It felt like the best thing ever,” Adkins said. “I’m so glad we beat them. We lost to them last year, but beating them this year made up for it.”

When asked how it felt to win the WSAZ Team of the Week trophy, Adkins said, “It feels awesome. That’s a really cool thing to win. Maybe we can win more.”

“It feels really good,” Fouch said of receiving the trophy. “I’m proud of our team. We’ve worked hard all summer, so it feels really good.”

Spring Valley hosts Portsmouth Friday night in the first ever meeting between the schools.

