20th Street to close on Marshall University game day

20th Street in Huntington to close on MU Game Day
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Herd fans are less than 24 hours away from kicking off Marshall University’s first home football game for the 2022 season.

Twentieth Street in front of the stadium is going to shut down at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and transition into “Thunder Street.” Starting at 11:30 a.m., fans will be able to enjoy music, games, vendors, beer tents … the list goes on, giving fans the chance to enjoy themselves before heading to the stadium.

When it comes to parking, you can still access the west lot on 20th Street from Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue. However, the middle portion will be blocked off for all of the festivities.

By 3 p.m., fans will make their way to the stadium to cheer on the Herd.

For the full itinerary on Thunder Street, click here.

