87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.(KHGI via CNN Newsource)
By KHGI staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOOK, Neb. (KHGI) – A man in Nebraska isn’t focused on layups or dunks. Instead, he’s dedicated to the basics.

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.

The 87-year-old shoots at least 250 balls each time and keeps track of his makes and misses.

“If I don’t come here, there’s something missing in my day,” Malleck said. “It’s really an important part of my day.”

Malleck said he’s taken close to 1.5 million shots, making nearly 96% of them.

Copyright 2022 KHGI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when a truck carrying an oversize...
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
It happened just after 6 Thursday morning
UPDATE | Early morning crash clears

Latest News

In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, right, arrives at the U.S. District Court in...
Trump White House lawyer arrives for Jan. 6 grand jury
Body found in Ohio River identified
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida