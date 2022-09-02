Accident involving school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday morning at an intersection in Cabell County.

The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard.

Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is moving but slowly due to the vehicles in the road.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.