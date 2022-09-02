Accident involving school bus

First responders are on scene after a car and school bus collided Friday afternoon.
First responders are on scene after a car and school bus collided Friday afternoon.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday morning at an intersection in Cabell County.

The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard.

Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is moving but slowly due to the vehicles in the road.

