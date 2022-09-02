All lanes of I-64 reopen following crash that damaged barrier wall

BARBOUSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 reopen Friday morning following a crash that caused damage to a barrier wall in a construction zone Wednesday evening.

The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit.

The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. as the semi truck carrying an oversize load attempted to negotiate the contraflow lane. The truck was hauling a large machine when it hit the barrier wall.

