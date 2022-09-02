All lanes of I-64 reopen following crash that damaged barrier wall
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BARBOUSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 reopen Friday morning following a crash that caused damage to a barrier wall in a construction zone Wednesday evening.
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
The tractor-trailer got stuck Wednesday evening on I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit.
The incident occurred at about 8 p.m. as the semi truck carrying an oversize load attempted to negotiate the contraflow lane. The truck was hauling a large machine when it hit the barrier wall.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.