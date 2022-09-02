Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in South Carolina

The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies said was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child left inside who was also taken, WHNS reported.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

Deputies said the 8-month-old baby girl is named Railynn Hampton. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and has both of her ears pierced.

The suspect is said to be wearing a black shirt and white shorts.

The stolen car is a 2013 black Nissan Altima with a #1 Auto Sales paper tag, according to deputies.

Deputies are currently searching for the car and the child.

This investigation is in its early stages.

