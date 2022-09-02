Body found in Ohio River identified

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30.

Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street.

At this time, Huntington Police say they have not discovered anything suspicious surrounding Delbart’s death.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Body found in Ohio River

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.