Body found in Ohio River identified

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30.

Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street.

At this time, Huntington Police say they have not discovered anything suspicious surrounding Delbart’s death.

