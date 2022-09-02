Downed lines lead to internet, phone outages

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Internet and phone outages are expected after the Huntington Police Department says lines along 16th Street got stuck onto a passing commercial vehicle and were pulled down into the road.

Officers say they had to cut the lines in half to remove them from the road.

The road was closed temporarily but has since reopened.

There’s no word on when service will be restored.

