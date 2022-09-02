Downed lines lead to internet, phone outages

Officers say they had to cut the lines in half to remove them from the road.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Internet and phone outages are expected after the Huntington Police Department says lines along 16th Street got stuck onto a passing commercial vehicle and were pulled down into the road.

The road was closed temporarily but has since reopened.

There’s no word on when service will be restored.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

