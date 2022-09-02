Driver trapped in car after hitting tree

It happened on Rocky Fork Road near Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.(John Green/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews responded to a car vs. tree crash early Friday morning.

Dispatchers say a woman hit a tree, and ended up trapped inside her car.

Crews at the scene tell WSAZ the woman had just turned onto Rock Fork Road from Big Tyler Road.

The crash closed the road for a little over half an hour while crews worked to cut the woman out of the car, and then tow the car away.

The woman was not injured.

