Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

Tayvon Billy Morrison, 22, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and armed robbery.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.

According to HPD, Tayvon Billy Morrison, 22, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and armed robbery.

Task force officers located two firearms and distribution amounts of narcotics and more than $10,000 in cash.

Additional charges in this case are possible, according to police.

