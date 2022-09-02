Increased patrols planned for Labor Day weekend travel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traveling down Interstate 64, drivers like Rich Peyton notice how many people get pulled over.

“There is a lot of pullovers and traffic can be fast, so I guess it is a good thing and a bad thing,” Peyton said.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said people can expect even more stops on I-64 with Labor Day weekend, some of the most dangerous days of the year for drivers.

“It’s a time you either need to get somewhere or you are celebrating,” Peyton said.

Lt. Shane Shamblin has experience dealing with Labor Day travelers at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is notoriously one of the busiest and dangerous days on the highway,” Shamblin said.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies are part of a statewide highway safety program that agencies can choose to do.

Along I-64 and I-77 some of those participating include Ravenswood, Ripley, Kenova, Milton, Nitro, Huntington police departments and Cabell, Jackson, Mason, and Putnam county sheriff’s offices. Other agencies are Point Pleasant and West Hamlin police departments.

Shamblin said they will be on major roads like I-64 and state Route 34 and state Route 35, but also on back roads looking for impaired drivers and speeders.

“We will have deputies on maybe some of the routes that are less traveled because we also realize that people avoid us by taking those roads, as well,” Shamblin said.

He said deputies expect to see an increase in impaired drivers during those patrols.

