Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson passes away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Magistrate Mike Sisson has passed away, according to the Kanawha County Commission.

Magistrate Sisson was elected in November of 2012. Magistrate Sisson was a former St. Albans Police Officer and Security Guard for Union Carbide. Before becoming a Magistrate worked as a Process Deputy for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

To honor Magistrate Sisson, Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey has requested black drapes to be hung over the entrance of the Judicial Building. The Kanawha County Commission has ordered State Flags on County Property be lowered until the completion of services for Magistrate Sisson.

The Kanawha County Commission stated, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Magistrate Mike Sisson. Magistrate Sisson was a kind man who served the public in many capacities with a Law Enforcement background. He was a friend to many and always had the best interest of the public at heart. He will be greatly missed, and today we honor him.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.