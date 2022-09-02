Living Well holds annual “Celebration of You”

Living Well Aesthetics 09/01/2022
By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living Well Aesthetics is giving back to their costumers with their 7th annual “Celebration of You.”

Dr. Jarod Chapman stopped by First Look at Four to talk about this year’s deals and how you can take part.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when a truck carrying an oversize...
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
It happened just after 6 Thursday morning
UPDATE | Early morning crash clears

Latest News

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when a truck carrying an oversize...
All lanes of I-64 reopen following crash that damaged barrier wall
The Dog Days Of Summer The Dog Haus Biergarten Barboursville, WV 09/01/22
Dog Haus Biergarten’s ‘Dog of the Week’
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday...
On-ramp to US 52 closed after tractor-trailer rollover accident