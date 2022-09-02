On-ramp to US 52 closed after tractor-trailer rollover accident

Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday...
Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday morning.(ODOT)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The on-ramp to US 52 off Park Avenue in Ironton, Ohio is expected to be closed for several hours following an accident involving a tractor-trailer, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday...
Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday morning.(WSAZ)
First responders are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover accident at the eastbound US 52...
First responders are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover accident at the eastbound US 52 on-ramp in Ironton, Ohio.(ODOT)
Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday...
Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday morning.(ODOT)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when a truck carrying an oversize...
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
It happened just after 6 Thursday morning
UPDATE | Early morning crash clears

Latest News

Hurricane Fired Up Friday (4)
Hurricane Fired Up Friday (3)
Hurricane Fired Up Friday (2)
Hurricane Fired Up Friday