On-ramp to US 52 closed after tractor-trailer rollover accident

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The on-ramp to US 52 off Park Avenue in Ironton, Ohio is expected to be closed for several hours following an accident involving a tractor-trailer, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

