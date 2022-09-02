On-ramp to US 52 closed after tractor-trailer rollover accident
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The on-ramp to US 52 off Park Avenue in Ironton, Ohio is expected to be closed for several hours following an accident involving a tractor-trailer, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.
Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday morning.
No injuries have been reported.
