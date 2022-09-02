Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers.

The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say.

Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has not been located.

