Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers.
The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say.
Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has not been located.
