Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers.

The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say.

Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has not been located.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when a truck carrying an oversize...
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
It happened just after 6 Thursday morning
UPDATE | Early morning crash clears

Latest News

Body found in Ohio River identified
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Portsmouth River Days returns this weekend
Portsmouth River Days returns this weekend
Farm listings with Old Colony Company of Huntington
Farm listings with Old Colony Company of Huntington