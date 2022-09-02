Portsmouth River Days returns this weekend

Portsmouth River Days
By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major celebration is kicking off in Portsmouth this weekend.

Kim Bauer with the Portsmouth-Scioto County Visitors Bureau stopped by First Look at Four with some snacks from Portsmouth River Days.

