Rock Hill home game admission now free for all students

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Rock Hill’s athletic season is extra special this year. An anonymous business donated enough money for all students to attend all home athletic events free of charge for the rest of the year.

“This allows all of our students to get into all of our games for free,” said Rock Hill athletic director Chrissy Kidd. “Elementary students will need to have an adult with them. All others are free to enter the game.”

It’s a goal athletic director Chrissy Kidd made to ease the effects of the pandemic and inflation.

“We wanted to figure out a way,” Kidd said. “We have so many students that we knew it was a hardship for them to come to our sporting events and the events that we were having. So we came up with an idea to maybe get some sponsors for our students to get to the game.”

Their goal this season is to fill the stands, and open up some seats for those who may not have had the cash to attend in the past. The best part is, they are not just stopping at football.

“The first time anything like this has happened,” Kidd said. “They can get into volleyball games, soccer games, football games, cross country meets, anything we have here at Rock Hill.”

The free admission will hopefully draw bigger crowds, making games and meets even more memorable.

“This is so important not just students, but also their families,” Kidd said. “It allows them to come as a family to the game, it lowers the cost of that, the family just has to pay for the adults attending. Oh it just makes me feel so blessed.”

One donor wanted to stay anonymous; the other donor is the Lawrence County Recovery Center.

Rock Hill school officials are still taking donations so admission can also be free for basketball games later this year.

