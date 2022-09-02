West Virginia crew responds to wildfires in western US

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about three weeks helping contain fires in northern California.

The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. They left Aug. 11 and returned Thursday.

The crew helped around Willows, California, in the Mendocino National Forest and responded to the Kennedy Fire, which was caused by an automobile accident, the division said. The crew was reassigned to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex near Willow Creek.

Others from the division have been assigned to the Four Corners Fire on the Payette National Forest in Idaho, and one forester is a dispatcher in Grangeville, Idaho, the division said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Hoover student dies in Roane County crash
The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, when a truck carrying an oversize...
Semi crash to create major delays on interstate
Officials say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
It happened just after 6 Thursday morning
UPDATE | Early morning crash clears

Latest News

Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson passes away
Labor Day sales tips
Labor Day sales tips
Leah Messer and Cheyenne Floyd on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
Leah Messer and Cheyenne Floyd on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’
Cars being added to the National Historic Vehicle Register
Cars being added to the National Historic Vehicle Register