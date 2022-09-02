WVU Loses Heartbreaker in Backyard Brawl

By Keith Morehouse
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) -In a game of back and forth action, Pitt’s MJ Devonshire turned the tide in the 105th Backyard Brawl. He returned a tipped pass 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 remaining and No. 17 Pittsburgh beat West Virginia 38-31 on Thursday night.

The game was the first played in the series since 2011 and the Panthers won over West Virginia for the first time since 2008.

J.T. Daniels delivered a strike to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and the ball ricocheted off his hands into the hands of Devonshire, who weaved his way through traffic to give Pitt its second touchdown in 43 seconds. Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the Panthers in the opener for both teams.

WVU quarterback J.T. Daniels threw for 214 yards and 2 TD passes. Freshman running back C,J, Donaldson ran for 125 yards and 1 touchdown.

West Virginia is home to Kansas next Saturday.

