Charleston businesses receive small business investment grants, fall grants available

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced 17 businesses have been awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the summer 2022 grant cycle.

The funds awarded totaled $152,800. To date, more than $800,000 has been awarded as part of the Small Business Investment Grant Program.

“Our Small Business Investment Grant program helps our local businesses leverage funding to make facility improvements, further enhance marketing strategies, and strengthen their position in our Charleston community,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “If you’re a small business owner or know someone who is, I encourage you to learn more about this grant program. If you review the application and find that you have questions, give us a call. We are here to help you.”

Applications for the Fall Cycle of Charleston’s Small Business Investment Grant are now available.

To apply for a Fall 2022 grant, business owners can visit the link at the top of the city webpage. Business can be awarded up to $10,000 per year through the grant program and recipients must match their award by 25%.

The city says examples of qualifying projects include broadband connectivity; marketing; advertising; demolition projects; constructing interior or exterior surfaces such as doors, windows, fences, stairs and ramps; or painting.

Applications for the fall cycle are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Anyone with applications can contact 304-348-8174.

The businesses that received funds during the Summer 2022 cycle include:

  • Burns Exposure – $10,000
  • Circle M Food Mart – $10,000
  • El Fuego, LLC – $10,000
  • Embros Realty Company – $10,000
  • Fun Fitness Kids Club, LLC – $4,000
  • Hair Station 1901 – $10,000
  • Hairways – $7,650
  • K Nicole Collection – $10,000
  • Kinship Goods – $5,000
  • Leasing Services – $10,000
  • MCVD Properties, LLC – $7,253
  • Mishoe Chiropractic – $10,000
  • Phat Daddies – $10,000
  • Pugh Furniture – $9,508
  • Short Story Brewing – $10,000
  • Tea Spoons – $10,000
  • Zion Child Development $9,389

