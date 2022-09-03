First Warning Forecast | Rain chances continue for rest of holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A slow-moving system in the upper levels of the atmosphere promises to deliver continued rounds of showers through the remainder of the Labor Day weekend and into much of the week ahead. The dampest day looks to be Labor Day itself as rain becomes widespread, followed by scattered, lighter showers in the days thereafter. Due to the rain, temperatures will be kept in check and remain close to if not a bit below seasonable.

Despite showers being confined to western parts of the region for much of the day on Saturday, scattered showers and even a storm or two work their way farther east into West Virginia for Saturday evening and continue overnight into Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible in some river valleys.

Sunday starts with showers favoring mainly western zones during the morning hours, then scattered showers and storms will pop anywhere across the region for the afternoon. Despite this, there can be dry time in between rainy periods. High temperatures stay near 80 degrees in Ohio, Kentucky, and western West Virginia but can rise as high as the mid 80s in central and eastern West Virginia.

Labor Day on Monday looks rather wet as showers and storms will be common throughout much of the day. This keeps temperatures in the 70s. Localized high water/flooding is possible.

Scattered showers stay in the forecast Tuesday through Saturday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures rise to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday then climb slightly to the mid 80s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

