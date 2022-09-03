First Warning Forecast | Rain chances increase this holiday weekend

Forecast on September 3, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Labor Day weekend is here, marking the “unofficial” end to summer. Perhaps it is fitting then that rain returns to the forecast after Charleston recorded its wettest summer on record and Huntington placed in the Top 15. Saturday’s rain will favor western portions of the region, namely, areas adjacent to and west of the Ohio and Big Sandy Rivers. By Sunday and especially Labor Day itself, showers and thunderstorms become more common across the entire region. Showers stay in the forecast through much of next week as well, though should turn more scattered in nature. At least the rain keeps temperatures in check, with afternoon highs generally staying in the 80s.

Saturday morning starts with a bit of rain across western parts of the region. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a few passing showers throughout the day on Saturday, especially across Ohio, Kentucky, and western parts of West Virginia. Even so, there should still be dry time. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s in these areas. Farther east where more sunshine and drier weather is likely, high temperatures rise to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and even a storm or two work their way farther into West Virginia closer to sunset and continue overnight into Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Passing showers and a few storms are likely on Sunday, though there can be dry time in between rainy periods. High temperatures stay near 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Labor Day on Monday looks rather wet as showers and storms will be common throughout much of the day. This will keep temperatures in the 70s. Localized high water/flooding is possible.

Scattered showers stay in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Rain should finally move out by Friday as more sunshine sneaks in. Afternoon temperatures rise slightly to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River identified
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday...
On-ramp to US 52 closed after tractor-trailer rollover accident
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 3
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 3
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast | The Heat Has Peaked
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 2nd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast