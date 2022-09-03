First Warning Forecast | Rain chances increase this holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Labor Day weekend is here, marking the “unofficial” end to summer. Perhaps it is fitting then that rain returns to the forecast after Charleston recorded its wettest summer on record and Huntington placed in the Top 15. Saturday’s rain will favor western portions of the region, namely, areas adjacent to and west of the Ohio and Big Sandy Rivers. By Sunday and especially Labor Day itself, showers and thunderstorms become more common across the entire region. Showers stay in the forecast through much of next week as well, though should turn more scattered in nature. At least the rain keeps temperatures in check, with afternoon highs generally staying in the 80s.

Saturday morning starts with a bit of rain across western parts of the region. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a few passing showers throughout the day on Saturday, especially across Ohio, Kentucky, and western parts of West Virginia. Even so, there should still be dry time. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s in these areas. Farther east where more sunshine and drier weather is likely, high temperatures rise to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and even a storm or two work their way farther into West Virginia closer to sunset and continue overnight into Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s.

Passing showers and a few storms are likely on Sunday, though there can be dry time in between rainy periods. High temperatures stay near 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Labor Day on Monday looks rather wet as showers and storms will be common throughout much of the day. This will keep temperatures in the 70s. Localized high water/flooding is possible.

Scattered showers stay in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures rise to the low 80s.

Rain should finally move out by Friday as more sunshine sneaks in. Afternoon temperatures rise slightly to the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.