Herbert Hoover student killed in crash honored during football game

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is in mourning after a Herbert Hoover student’s life was taken much too soon.

Leah Strickland was on the way home from a soccer game in Braxton County when she and her father crashed Wednesday on Interstate 79 in Roane County. Leah didn’t survive the accident, which happened near Amma.

Friday night, she was honored at the school’s football game, and her teammates want people to know just how special a person she is.

“She was the sweetest person,” soccer Teammate Carlee McGraw said. “She was so nice. She helped everyone, she loved God, she loved playing soccer.”

Nearly everyone in the stands on the Herbert Hoover team was wearing blue -- Leah’s favorite color.

The two team’s bands gathered to play music in her honor, and flowers were passed out to the soccer team, as well as her father Mike Strickland, who’s the coach of the team.

Mike Strickland was involved in the accident, and despite the difficulty, he said he wanted to be there for the girls.

Mike also said he wanted to thank the entire community for the support they’ve been sending his family in the aftermath of the accident.

Herbert Hoover Principal Michael Kelley said support has been coming from all over the place, including their opponent.

“Winfield sent us a peace lily yesterday to express their condolences,” he said. “It is nice when you go out to compete. You know you’re supposed to compete hard, but when something like this happens it’s very painful.”

Strickland said he plans to return to coach the soccer team at some point this year.

The soccer team is also collecting donations for the Leah Strickland Memorial Scholarship at Poca Valley Bank, P.O. Box 69, Elkview, WV 25071.

