Marshall football 1970-71 teams honored at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -More than 50 years after the Marshall football team was tragically lost in a plane crash, those in the Marshall football community got their first look at a special dedication in honor of the 1970 team and the 1971 young Thundering Herd team.

New chairs in the the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center have been dedicated with members of the team written on the arms of the chairs.

Former Marshall Football Coach Jack Lengyel said this is something everyone from both of those teams deserves.

“It’s a wonderful thought and one of the things that I think belongs in this theater,” Lengyel said. “Memories last you a lifetime, and that’s what it means to me just to be here surrounded by my former players, coaches, and the town’s people that have made a commitment to this team.”

The chairs are not just dedicated to the football players, but every single person who was a part of the 1970 and 1971 teams.

That includes WSAZ’s Keith Morehouse’s father Eugene who was traveling on the plane when it crashed.

He said this is a great honor to both his family and everyone who was a part of those teams.

“They’ve been so kind over the years to memorialize all the people that we lost to it,” Morehouse said. “It makes you appreciate how this city and this town and this university have embraced those of us who lost people that night.”

In total, there are more than 170 seats dedicated for people from both of the teams.

