Police: Mississippi Walmart evacuated as pilot threatens to crash into store

Police in Mississippi say a pilot is threatening to crash a plane into a local Walmart. The...
Police in Mississippi say a pilot is threatening to crash a plane into a local Walmart. The store is being evacuated.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The pilot of a small airplane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.

The Tupelo Police Department said the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling about 5 a.m. and was still in the air more than three hours later.

Police said they have made contact with the pilot directly.

“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” the police wrote. “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River identified
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
Officials say the semi hauling coal overturned on the eastbound on-ramp around 6:50 Friday...
On-ramp to US 52 closed after tractor-trailer rollover accident

Latest News

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak disrupts NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent
One person has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing, according to Metro 911...
Stabbing sends two men to the hospital
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 3
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 3