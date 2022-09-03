Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

It happened along Gap View Drive in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say one person was stabbed in the chest and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has one person detained.

