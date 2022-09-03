UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener.

By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tailgating at UK starts way before kickoff.

“It’s just kind of tradition in our family,” Jim Bowling said.

Jim Bowling is a UK fan who comes to one of the lots by Kroger Field.

For some of these fans, they look forward to the home opener all year.

“I’m excited about the game, just the atmosphere. We’re  supossed to have a really good team. Everyone’s looking forward to it,” Bowling said.

More fans are in the RV lot, where most of them stay until Sunday morning. They enjoy happy hour together and start  to prepare for the big game tomorrow.

John and Kathy Kelley have been tailgating here for over six years, and said it’s always a great time.

Kathy Kelley said, “It’s just a great way to pull for the cats and cheer our team on and make new friends.”

Even though they don’t get to see their fellow fans year round, they said it’s a reunion like no other.

“I’ve not seen them since last fall, so I’m excited to see them,” Jim Bowling said.

They say they’ll have their grills, chairs, and UK gear out and ready early in the morning. They’ll be on time to cheer on their favorite team.

