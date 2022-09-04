ATV accident sends one person to the hospital, missing for more than an hour

(WCAX)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road.

Deputies say the accident did not happen on the road and it was only the ATV involved.

Crews searched for about an hour and a half to find the person riding the ATV.

Deputies say they were transported to the hospital but the severity of the person’s injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALLEN WOLFINGBARGER
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing
Body found in Ohio River identified
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Herbert Hoover student killed in crash honored during football game
Herbert Hoover student killed in crash honored during football game
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

Latest News

MU beats Norfolk State
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 3
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Sep 3
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
Charleston businesses receive small business investment grants, fall grants available
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 9-3-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 9-3-22