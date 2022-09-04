ATV accident sends one person to the hospital, missing for more than an hour

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road.

Deputies say the accident did not happen on the road and it was only the ATV involved.

Crews searched for about an hour and a half to find the person riding the ATV.

Deputies say they were transported to the hospital but the severity of the person’s injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.