First Warning Forecast | Wet Labor Day expected with rain chances continuing all week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers stayed rather scattered in nature on Sunday such that most areas could at least see some dry time and a bit of sunshine in between damp periods. That will be a lot more difficult to do on Labor Day as rain becomes more widespread and persistent through much of the day. Embedded thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely and will lead to an elevated flood threat, especially across Ohio, Kentucky, and western West Virginia. For the rest of the week, showers turn scattered again, so while there is a chance for rain every day, the odds of a complete washout after Monday are low.

Scattered showers and a few storms continue Sunday evening, but rain begins to turn more widespread towards midnight. Temperatures fall to the low 70s during this time period.

Expect passing showers and perhaps a couple thunderstorms Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible.

Labor Day on Monday starts with more rain moving in, along with the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially in Ohio, Kentucky, and western West Virginia.

Rain becomes widespread and heavy at times through midday, then showers continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures stay in the 70s all day long. Because of the potential for heavy rain and resulting local high water, a FLOOD WATCH has been issued through late Monday evening that includes Ohio, Kentucky, and western parts of West Virginia. This watch may be expanded farther east if conditions warrant, so essentially all of the region needs to remain alert over the next 24 hours.

Showers begin tapering Monday night into Tuesday morning as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s. As usual, patchy fog is possible over the damp ground.

Tuesday through Thursday will see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. High temperatures rise to the low 80s.

On Friday, expect a mostly sunny sky with rain chances staying mainly in Kentucky and Ohio. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Rain chances return area-wide for the weekend with high temperatures near 80 degrees both days.

