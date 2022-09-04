KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder.

The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July.

43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Clemmons was charged with murder and receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing.

