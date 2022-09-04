Labor Day Flood Watch to be respected

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The unofficial end of summer is here and no surprise during this super wet and mega-muggy season it is coming to a conclusion with the risk of localized high water. Granted much of Saturday and now Sunday has held up for many outdoor gatherings. Still suffice it to say that ever since Saturday morning some type of shower has been on radar somewhere in the wsaz.com area . That trend will last until Tuesday morning when the kids answer the new school bell.

Early this Sunday evening a wedge of downpours in the southern part of the Big Sandy Valley has prompted a low end flood advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson,KY. You know the drill with these events where nuisance street flooding and power flickers from lightning strikes occur. Andy has a beat on these cells for his 6 , 10,11 o’clock broadcasts.

Now since you can feel the humidity as it musters a moist bead of perspiration on your forehead if mowing the lawn (wild weed alert as I mowed this afternoon) or on a walk through the park, it makes sense the heavens want to rain again. But when and where?

Let’s take Catlettsburg as an example. Sunday night and Labor Day concerts are complimented by a Monday morning parade and all day street fair. Until rains show their hand on radar you are best to go ahead with your plans since it can stay dry for hours on end in these stagnant, slow moving rain patterns. I am reading some great reviews for Mo Pitney who headlines on the main street on Monday. Fingers crossed for then.

But given the flood risk (official Watch from the NWS from Huntington westward thru most of Kentucky and Ohio) through Labor Day it will be an hour by hour task to track where the heavy downpours capable of high water set up!

Here’s a handy tool to help you track the Sunday night and Labor Day scattered downpours expected.

https://www.wsaz.com/weather/radar

One final word if your area is not in the “official” flood watch zone stay vigilant since this summer, flash flooding has shown its murky hand in area’s thought to be less vulnerable!

